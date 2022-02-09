Hilton Survey Finds U.S. Traveler Breakfast Preferences

MCLEAN, Virginia—According to a recent consumer survey conducted by Hilton, complimentary breakfast is the top value amenity guests look for when booking a hotel. The survey revealed 73 percent cite unexpected food costs as a major pain point when on the road, and 40 percent of U.S. travelers have stayed at a hotel just to avoid cooking breakfast altogether.

As 60 percent of U.S. travelers are currently planning spring and summer trips, when staying at Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton, they can enjoy their breakfast for free—including omelets, breakfast sandwiches, waffles, sausage or bacon, and potatoes. The 70 percent of U.S. travelers that revealed that pancakes are their top choice on the road will enjoy Tru’s new brand offering, a hands-free pancake machine.

“Hilton’s brands that offer free hot breakfast allow guests to enjoy breakfast favorites that are oftentimes reserved for special occasions, every time they travel. And, with the added bonus of convenience, it saves guests both time and money, allowing them to make the most of their vacations or time on the road,” said Bill Duncan, global category head, focused service and all suites, Hilton. “Our guests can enjoy a variety of delicious offerings, including healthy options, made with high-quality, fresh ingredients each morning, along with our brands’ thoughtfully-designed accommodations, value-driven amenities, and exceptional guest service.”

When asked if U.S. travelers could have one breakfast item for the rest of their lives, respondents said pancakes, followed by toast and waffles, with bacon topping the list as the favorite breakfast side. Hilton’s breakfast offers options that suit both buffet-loving families and those with picky eaters. Ninety-one percent of families pay an average of up to $50 on breakfast alone, with 82 percent reporting they prefer buffets with options to satisfy the entire family.

Time is of the essence when traveling for those hitting the road or filling their day with adventure. Hilton’s breakfast is offered right in the hotel, eliminating the need to drive to a restaurant and the wait for food, both of which are among some of the biggest pain points U.S. travelers reported for dining out. Plus, breakfast in the lobby allows guests to grab a plate and bring it back up to their guestroom or head down to enjoy a morning meal.

Only 19 percent of those surveyed say they have time to eat breakfast daily, even though 79 percent feel more productive after eating it in the morning. With Hilton’s brands that offer complimentary hot breakfast, U.S. travelers reported it’s easier than ever to have a hearty morning meal or grab a quick healthy choice.