When it comes to travel, accommodations for the whole family, pets included, have their perks. Nearly 23 million U.S. households welcomed pets into their homes since 2020, and 65 percent of those plan to take their pets with them when they hit the road, according to research done in partnership with Mars Petcare in the 2022 Traveler trends report released by Hilton. Homewood Suites by Hilton is the newest Hilton brand to become 100 percent pet-friendly.

Hilton has partnered with Mars Petcare to feature pet health, wellness, and behavioral support through a new online service. Access will soon be expanded to 100 percent of Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites by Hilton properties throughout the United States and Canada, with Mars Petcare experts available to answer questions related to traveling with pets. This online support tailored for on-the-go pets creates a more inclusive travel experience for Hilton guests.

Pet owners understand the stress of leaving them behind to travel. Seeking care for a dog or cat while away can be time-consuming and costly, and some pets feel anxiety when their loved ones leave or they are boarded. Humans also experience anxiety leaving their pets at home as well, and it’s why 47 percent of pet owners would cancel a vacation that isn’t pet-friendly to avoid leaving their pet behind, according to Mars Petcare’s 2021 “Keeping People and Pets Together” report.

Advertisement

Homewood Suites began welcoming pets to all of its properties as of January 1, 2022, joining Home2 Suites and Canopy by Hilton as 100 percent pet-friendly brands. And, by April of this year, all Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton properties in the United States and Canada will also become completely pet-friendly.

Traveling with a pet doesn’t come without limitations: Travelers need parks, space, and quiet rooms so pets can feel comfortable. Not only do many Hilton properties offer green spaces for pets to walk and play, such as Homewood Suites by Hilton Chicago Downtown South Loop, one block from Grant Park, but the suites help every traveler to feel comfortable and right at home.

Guests of Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites hotels have kitchens with full-sized appliances, which also makes traveling with any special foods or medicines a pet may need easier. In addition to pet-friendly accommodations, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton team members will provide guests information on pet-friendly resources, including local dog parks, nearby 24-hour vets, pet stores, and pet-friendly restaurants in the area. Many hotels will offer pet treats at the front desk, pet bowls for guest use, and pet waste bags.