Luxury Lodgings in an Iconic Locale

InterContinental San Antonio Riverwalk | San Antonio, Texas

Part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ 2024 development pipeline in Texas that includes 15 new properties across eight brands, the InterContinental San Antonio Riverwalk debuted this summer just steps away from its namesake attraction, as well as The Alamo, The Pearl, and La Villita Historic Village. Designed by Leo A Daly, the 21-story hotel blends mid-century architecture with modern finishes using natural materials that allude to San Antonio. The concierge gallery also connects guests to the city, showcasing local products and artisanal work. As a meetings hub, the new InterContinental is advantageously located one mile from the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and offers 18,000 square feet of function space, including the resplendent 8,200-square-foot Pecan Ballroom. Dining is a major draw at the hotel with four unique restaurant and bar concepts led by Executive Chef Andres Farias: Cavalier, a ground-floor American-style brasserie that focuses on farm-fresh ingredients; Deco Bar, featuring an extensive craft cocktail menu and shareable plates; Rosebelly Coffee, an all-day grab-and-go café highlighted by locally roasted “What’s Brewing?” coffee; and High Praise, a rooftop bar and restaurant that hosts live music on weekends. The extensive list of amenities includes a rooftop pool, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, a Club InterContinental Lounge, a dedicated house car, direct access to a water taxi landing zone, and the Les Clefs d’Or concierge service.

At First Glance

Opened: August 2024

August 2024 Rooms: 390

390 Owner: Trailbreak Partners

Trailbreak Partners Operator: Scarlett Hotel Group