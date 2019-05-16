AHLA Applauds Introduction of Employee Flexibility Act

WASHINGTON—On Thursday, Representatives Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.), Mike Kelly (R-Pa.), and Collin Peterson (D-Minn.) and Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.), Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) introduced the Employee Flexibility Act of 2019 (H.R. 2782, S. 1510), a bill to change the Affordable Care Act’s definition of full-time employees from an average of 30 hours per week to 40 hours per week.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) released a statement through which its President and CEO Chip Rogers responded to the bill.

“The hotel industry is a major economic driver, supporting 8 million jobs and providing opportunities for lifelong careers, upward mobility, and workplace flexibility,” said Rogers. “A 40-hour work week is a crucial adjustment providing a more workable solution for both hoteliers and our associates. The ACA’s arbitrary 30-hour definition severely restricts the scheduling flexibility so valuable to our industry’s workforce, while also impacting the ability of hotels to serve their guests. The Employee Flexibility Act would change the definition of full-time to 40 hours, more accurately reflecting current employment practices and allowing the hotel industry to continue as a driver of economic growth. The American Hotel & Lodging Association has long advocated for this change, and we urge Congress to pass this legislation.”

