Best Practice: Getting The Word Out On Green Efforts

For hotels looking to take sustainability to the next level, they can’t get there without contributions from both associates and guests alike. For that reason, hotel executives continue to emphasize the importance of properties communicating and detailing their efforts both internally and externally.

Mike Shutts, VP, engineering, security and sustainability, CoralTree Hospitality, reinforced the point.

“Everything comes full circle, and it really begins with education. First, we have to make sure that the employees are educated so that when the guests ask them what we do, they have accurate information. We also have a checklist that we use in terms of making sure that education and accountability happens,” he said.

According to Trina White, general manager, Parkside Hotel & Spa, “We have a few different ways” of communicating the hotel’s sustainable efforts with guests, in particular. As an example, “before they ever arrive” guests have the opportunity to book what’s called the Advance Purchase Go Green rate, which offers $30 off best available rates when making reservation at least seven days in advance and opting out of housekeeping.

White further added the hotel utilizes things like tent cards, saying they “help us get to zero waste” near its compost receptacles, along with other messaging and lists located within the cupboards. She noted this approach to messaging has been quite effective for the property.

“They’re very small and subtle [messages], not invasive or in their face, just providing guidance. We’ve received a lot of comment cards that guests respond to saying that they really appreciated that,” she noted.

Meanwhile, executives emphasized that sustainability efforts are equally important to associates as the next generation continues to prioritize such initiatives.

“With the new team members that we’re onboarding, we’re definitely seeing a shift in what the younger generation is looking for out of a company. We have no hiring issues, and part of it is our ethos in that sense,” said White.

Joe Bojanowski, president, PM Hotel Group, reinforced the value of green efforts to the next generation. “It allowed us to attract and retain some great young talent,” he said.

Bojanowski further added the company offers a handful of ways for employees to get involved in sustainability efforts with activities like tree plantings.

“There’s nothing wrong with being a for-profit company, but they want to work for a company that has some kind of purpose and where they like the direction,” he noted.