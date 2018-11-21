MIAMI, Fla. — Driftwood Hospitality Management (DHM), a North Palm Beach-based hotel management company, has purchased the 480-room Hilton Houston North and 390-room Marriott Houston North. All rooms and public spaces will be renovated at the Hilton; the atrium lobby, the food and beverage, and arrival areas will be reimagined. The Marriott Houston North will go through a complete renovation as well. Both properties will be taking on these renovations under the management of DHM.

“Driftwood Hospitality Management has grown tremendously in the past couple of years, and we are eager to expand our footprint across the state of Texas,” said David Buddemeyer, president of Driftwood Hospitality Management. “Houston is a primary market that’s constantly evolving, and we’re excited to see what this fast-paced culture will add to our portfolio.”

Hilton Houston North

The 480-room, upscale, full-service Hilton Houston North complex is comprised of two major components. A 40,000-square-foot atrium houses the hotel’s lobby, a Starbucks, Vino bar, The Café restaurant, a business center, and gift shop—all connected to 52,000 square-feet of meeting space. A 15-story, 183-foot hotel tower includes all guestrooms, an outdoor pool, 23 flexible function rooms, a fitness center, full-service concierge, and a local transportation desk.

Advertisement

The property is located within CityNorth, the leading business and retail campus in North Houston. Purchased by Lincoln Property Company, CityNorth comprises six architecturally distinct buildings with more than two million square feet of office and retail space combined. Plans are in place to spend $100 million on renovations and upgrades, enhancing CityNorth’s reputation as the most desirable business location in Houston.

Marriott Houston North

Located in the heart of Houston’s thriving business district, this 390-room hotel has 20 function rooms totaling 15,990 square feet. The largest space, the Texas Ballroom, spans 6,318 square feet and can seat up to 700 guests. The hotel includes a central, 12-story tower, adjacent to an eight-story tower with a detached two-story parking garage. The hotel lobby has a Starbucks, breakfast buffet, refreshment bar, Drink Eat Network restaurant, fitness center, convenience stores, a concierge lounge, laundry room, business center, and an indoor/outdoor pool.