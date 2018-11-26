High-Tech Luxury: Inside Silicon Valley’s Hotel Nia

1 of 4

With a name that means “bright light” in Gaelic, Silicon Valley’s Hotel Nia attracts both business and leisure travelers with its luxurious, but practical, technology-focused amenities. The 11-story, 250-room hotel offers guests smart amenities to ensure they remain connected when they need to be.

Hotel Nia was designed with glass paneling and floor-to-ceiling windows to bring natural light into the hotel—especially in the property’s many meeting spaces. Murals adorn many of the walls in the hotel’s common areas, and the property encourages guests to get out their rooms and unwind in a courtyard that offers outdoor games like corn hole, as well as fire pits and an infinity pool. Californian-meets-Mediterranean cuisine is offered at the hotel’s Porta Blu restaurant, which has an extensive global wine list, craft beers, and locally sourced ingredients.

Hotel Nia is managed by Sage Hospitality and a member of Marriott’s Autograph Collection.