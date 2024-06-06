ABERDEEN, South Dakota—My Place Hotels of America has opened My Place Hotels-Grand Rapids, Minnesota. This is the brand’s second hotel to open in Minnesota and the 71st opened and operating My Place property in the United States. The hotel is owned by Iron Range MP, LLC, was developed by Legacy Development, LLC, and is managed by Legacy Management, LLC.

The 63-key property was designed by The Richardson Design Partnership using the My Place “Chalet” prototype, which was selected to complement the natural landscape of northern Minnesota’s hills, lakes, and woods. The hotel is outfitted with standard My Place amenities, including a My Store grab-and-go market, laundry facilities, and a grilling pavilion, as well as an indoor pool and gathering spaces meant to accommodate the sports teams, families, and work crews that frequent the area. It is the only extended-stay property in a 90-mile radius.

Grand Rapids was identified as a suitable location for a new My Place hotel in 2021. Legacy Development, LLC, collaborated with local and regional investment partners, local lender Woodland Bank, and nationally recognized hospitality general contractor Legacy Builders, Inc., to bring the project to fruition.

“We are always looking for locations with untapped potential as we seek to thoughtfully and sustainably grow the My Place brand,” said Ryan Rivett, co-founder and CEO of My Place Hotels. “Grand Rapids offers a consistent, year-round mix of leisure, SMERF, and business-related travel, and we are thrilled to bring the My Place brand to such a dynamic market.”