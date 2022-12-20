Harwood International to Open Flagship Property: Hôtel Swexan

DALLAS—Harwood International announced the company’s flagship boutique hotel property, Hôtel Swexan. Set to open in the summer of 2023, Hôtel Swexan will reside in the 19-city block Harwood District.

Hôtel Swexan’s moniker stands for “Swiss meets Texan,” inspired by Harwood International founders’ multi-generational Swiss-Texan family heritage. Operated by Harwood Hospitality Group with a collective of 100 years of experience, the destination represents the group’s vision for the Harwood neighborhood in Dallas.

Hôtel Swexan will bring to the neighborhood culinary, entertainment, and cultural experiences. Designed with all generations in mind, the hotel will lean toward a mix of personalities for both locals and visitors.

“It is with great pride that we announce Hôtel Swexan to the ever-changing Dallas skyline and community,” said Jessica Young Reid, director of marketing, Harwood International. “We believe the hotel will add a vibrance to the community, which has always been central to our company’s mission. We hope the space will become a best-loved culinary, cultural, and nightlife destination right in the heart of Harwood District.”

Advertisement

The 22-story tower is the third building in the Harwood District designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. Interior design for the hotel is being executed by Harwood’s design team, which has taken cues from global cities, combining classic with contemporary. Art and design elements throughout are inspired by exploration and adventure.

Hôtel Swexan’s grand foyer will serve as a backdrop for artworks that will change year-round. The hotel’s interior architectural details are inspired by a 19th-century Parisian residence-turned-hotel. The lobby lounge provides a transition from day to night with lighting and design elements mixed with leather, carved millwork walls, plank wood ceilings, and wood parquet floors. The lobby and surrounding lobby-level spaces will host three very different dining experiences, including all-day high tea and martini bars, a two-story library cocktail bar, and an underground lounge.

Hôtel Swexan’s 134 guestrooms have a residential feel. The hotel includes 10 suites; six on a premier suite floor and four additional suites, which include two garden balcony suites. The hotel will offer amenities including a 20th-floor rooftop infinity swimming pool. The space holds a pool bar as well as a sit-down dining concept.

The sixth floor holds an event space, including classically-styled millwork walls, marble floors, brass chandeliers, and fireplaces. The 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space includes two ballrooms and three private meeting rooms for meetings, exhibition shows, wedding ceremonies, receptions, and celebrations.

The seventh floor will host a private social club and the property’s steakhouse, Stillwell’s, which will be open to the public nightly. The hotel’s eighth floor is for a wellness and fitness center with an outdoor patio that doubles the space for yoga, boot camps, and outdoor activities. The locker areas offer separate wet and dry saunas for men and women.