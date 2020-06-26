Hampton Inn & Suites South Columbia, Maryland, Opens After Renovation

Columbia, Md. — McNeill Hotel Company’s 124-room Hampton Inn & Suites South Columbia, Maryland, announced today that it is now open and ready to serve guests after completing an extensive renovation.

The renovation, which will be formally celebrated in the fall, involved both guestrooms and all public spaces and included new mattress sets and televisions in the guestrooms. The exterior of the hotel was also reimagined with new building paint, signage, and lighting. Hotel amenities include free breakfast, complimentary WiFi, an indoor pool, a 24-hour business center, and a fitness center. The hotel is offering special rooms for COVID-19 responders.

Recently appointed General Manager Joseph Galvan led the reopening of the property, which had closed in mid-March due to the pandemic. Joseph joined McNeill Hotels with more than 20 years of hotel and operations experience. “I am excited to be joining this exceptional organization and proud of both our team and our newly renovated Hampton Inn & Suites in what is an outstanding community and lodging market,” Galvan said.

“We are pleased to welcome Joseph to the McNeill Hotel Company family as general manager of this fabulous property,” said Mark Ricketts, president and COO of McNeill Hotel Company. “In partnership with Hampton by Hilton, Joseph and the entire team at Hampton Inn & Suites South Columbia will remain committed to going above and beyond to ensure that the hotel meets or exceeds all sanitation and cleanliness standards that have been established by Hilton.”

In addition to the physical renovation, the Hampton Inn & Suites South Columbia is reopening with elevated processes and team member training. Developed in collaboration with RB, the maker of Lysol and Dettol, and in consultation with Mayo Clinic, this program includes the Hilton CleanStay Room Seal; “10 High-Touch, Deep Clean Areas”—extra disinfection of the most frequently touched guestroom areas, including light switches, door handles, TV remotes, and thermostats; and emphasis on contactless check-in, provided by Hilton’s digital key technology and accessed on guest devices through the Hilton Honors mobile app.

This program will be integrated with McNeill Hotel Company’s own enhanced cleaning protocol implemented at its 25 owned and managed properties.

