BETHESDA, Md. — Marriott International announced that long-time company executive Brian King has been appointed president of the company’s Caribbean and Latin America region. King will take on his new role in January 2021 and will report to Craig Smith, who will assume the role of group president, International, at that time. King will succeed Tim Sheldon, who recently announced his retirement.

“The Caribbean and Latin America is one of Marriott’s fastest-growing regions and we’ll benefit greatly having Brian King at the helm as we continue to focus on meeting the needs of our guests, associates, and owners,” said Smith. “Brian is an exceptional leader who has worked across digital, brand, marketing, sales, and operations at Marriott. He brings that depth of experience as well as a dedication to putting people first which has been a cornerstone of his career. I’m looking forward to working with Brian and to continuing to expand Marriott’s presence in this important region.”

Marriott’s Caribbean and Latin America region includes 268 properties spread across 34 countries. In August 2019, Marriott announced the launch of its all-inclusive platform and the signing of management contracts with hotel developers who plan to build seven new all-inclusive resorts in the region. In December 2019, Marriott acquired Elegant Hotels Group, which includes seven hotels in Barbados, to help further jump-start the growth of the company’s all-inclusive lodging platform.

“I am thrilled to have this opportunity to be a partner in the ongoing success of the Caribbean and Latin America region,” said King. “To support the growing legacy of all the caring associates and innovative owners in this dynamic part of the globe is the greatest honor of my career. Having started on the front line serving our guests is a gift that keeps me grounded in our TakeCare culture and the drive for rapid innovation and strategic expansion.”

A 27-year Marriott veteran, King currently serves as global officer leading 9,500 associates in distribution, revenue strategy, customer engagement centers (CEC), the global sales organization (GSO), and planning and services. He oversees $23 billion in sales from Marriott’s largest multinational customers, 63 million customer contacts a year in the CECs, and product development for the company’s systems.

King’s experience with the company spans digital, brand management for Marriott-endorsed brands, and operations roles in the Americas. During his tenure, he has worked on bringing Delta Hotels and Protea Hotels into Marriott’s brand portfolio and was responsible for the global brand launch of MOXY Hotels in 2013. King is also credited with the transformation of Courtyard by Marriott, where he led the repositioning of the brand’s marketing approach, public space redesign, guest-facing technology, and F&B offerings. King also helped lead the integration of Starwood Hotels onto Marriott’s reservations, revenue management, and digital platforms. He began his career at the company as an hourly associate at Marriott’s Great America.

A graduate of Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee, Wis., King has also completed executive education with the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and the School of Hotel Management at Cornell University.

