TMGOC Shares ‘Topping Out’ of Moxy Charlotte Uptown

CHARLESTON, South Carolina, and BOCA RATON, Florida—TMGOC Ventures announced the “topping out” of the upcoming Moxy Charlotte Uptown. The moment is a milestone for the new Marriott-branded property aimed at Millennials and business travelers. Construction will be completed later this year with a grand opening scheduled for Q1 2025.

The 208-key, 13-story hotel is located in uptown near the Spectrum Center and Epicentre. A feature of the new property is a rooftop lounge and patio. The property will also have 2,500 square feet of meeting space, a 24/7 fitness center, and a Starbucks on the first floor.

“We’re ecstatic to bring the first Moxy Hotel to Charlotte and know it will be a great addition to the bustling Uptown area,” said TMGOC Co-Founder Sunju Patel. “The Moxy will fill a gap in the Charlotte hotel market, enhancing the Uptown Entertainment District by offering guests and locals a new place to play and have fun. We look forward to officially opening next year and deepening our ties in the Charlotte community.”

The property marks the second hotel for TMGOC in the Charlotte market, joining the Marriott Courtyard Charlotte Airport North, and the second Moxy Hotel in its portfolio. The other is Moxy Charleston Downtown, the first Moxy in South Carolina, which opened in April 2023 and is a 131-room boutique hotel.

“Charlotte is a key market in our overall portfolio and one we see long-term growth opportunities for our investors,” said TMGOC Co-Founder Glenn Alba. “As the migration continues to move from the Northeast to areas that are more favorable for business like North Carolina, Charlotte is poised to see tremendous growth. We’re well positioned to capture that growth with this newest addition to the Queen City.”

Moxy Charlotte Uptown will be managed by Lexima Lodging. The company has experience working with hotel brands, including Hyatt, Marriott, Hilton, IHG, and Choice Hotels. Lexima currently operates five additional TMGOC properties: The Moxy Charleston Downtown in Charleston, South Carolina; the Hampton Inn Bee Ridge Sarasota; the Hilton Garden Inn Sarasota-Bradenton Airport; the Home 2 Suites Sarasota-Bradenton Airport; and the Holiday Inn in Boca Raton, Florida.

Additional upcoming TMGOC developments include a 162-key Tapestry Collection by Hilton and a 233-unit multi-family mixed-use development in Macon, Georgia; a 191-key Thompson by Hyatt in Charleston, South Carolina; and a 150-key and 20 residences by Autograph Collection Hotels in Charleston, South Carolina.

TMGOC’s existing portfolio currently consists of properties primarily located in the Southeastern United States, with plans to expand to additional key markets in Arizona, Colorado, and Utah.