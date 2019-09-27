Hampton Inn I-75 Lexington/Hamburg Completes Major Renovation

Past guests will be pleasantly surprised with the room renovations, as new furnishings and layouts are included. King Study rooms offer separate sleeper sofas, perfect for groups of three, while the two queen bedrooms comfortably sleep four. Each guest room comes with a mini-refrigerator, coffee maker, ample storage space, and a large desk with complimentary high-speed internet.

Located at 2251 Elkhorn Road, Hampton Inn I-75 Lexington/Hamburg is situated conveniently on the highway and located just minutes from downtown Lexington and the Bluegrass Airport. Leisure travelers will enjoy short rides to the Kentucky Horse Park, Keeneland Race Course, and the Ark and Creation Museum.