Donohoe Hospitality Services Announces Six New Hotels

Bethesda, Md. – Donohoe Hospitality Services division has announced the addition of six new hotels to its management portfolio. Hotels that are new builds include:

The dual-branded 250 guestroom Hampton Inn & Suites/Home2 Suites by Hilton Las Vegas, Nev., opening in the first quarter of 2020.

The 156 guestroom Canopy by Hilton Harbor Point, Baltimore, Md., opening in the second quarter of 2020.

The 138 guest suite Homewood Suites by Hilton, Reston, Va., opening in the third quarter of 2020.

The 154 guestroom Cambria Hotel Capitol Riverfront, Washington D.C., opening in the first quarter 2021.

The 138 guestroom Cambria Hotel, Portland, Maine, opening in the third quarter 2021

The dual branded 270 guestroom AC & Residence Inn Reston, Va. opening in the first quarter 2022.

“Originally founded as a division of Donohoe to manage its own hotel developments, Donohoe Hospitality Services is now well recognized as a leader in innovative hospitality management,” said Thomas Penny, III, president of Donohoe Hospitality Services division. “We are gaining notice from developers and owners throughout the industry and our success is leading to the acquisition of third party management agreements across the U.S.”