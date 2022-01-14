Marcus & Millichap Sells Five Properties in Texas and New Mexico

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of a five-property, 603-room hotel portfolio located in Texas and New Mexico.

“All the assets were built in the last four years and nearly 40 percent by room count are specifically an extended-stay, all-suite product designed to cater to longer-term guests,” said Chris Gomes, senior managing director investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Dallas office. “Four of the assets are in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area, one of the strongest and most diverse economies in the country, and the fifth is in Santa Fe, which sees an average of 2 million overnight visitors annually. This dynamic portfolio of hotels was developed ground-up by ICON Lodging, a boutique hotel development and management company based in Dallas, Texas, specializing in multiple segments of the hospitality industry.”

Gomes and Allan Miller, senior vice president investments in the firm’s Austin office, represented the seller, ICON Lodging, and procured the buyer, MCR Hotels.

“MCR is a premier hotel management company and the fourth-largest hotel owner-operator in the United States,” added Miller. “By purchasing these properties, MCR expands its portfolio of over 140 properties located throughout the United States.” Matthew Reeves is Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in New Mexico.

The properties are: