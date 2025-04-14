Industry NewsHAMA Releases Spring 2025 Industry Outlook Survey Results
Industry NewsTrends & Research

HAMA Releases Spring 2025 Industry Outlook Survey Results

By LODGING Staff
HAMA
business travelers arriving at modern hotel with luggage

CAMBRIDGE, MassachusettsThe Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA) announced the results of its Spring 2025 Industry Outlook Survey. The semi-annual report updated the latest opinions, experiences, and predictions of 80 hotel asset managers from the previous survey on topics ranging from forecast predictions to recession concerns.

Conducted in conjunction with HAMA’S 2025 Annual Spring Meeting that was held in Cambridge, the results were presented to the media with a concluding Q&A session via online conferencing. In total, 80 asset managers, comprising approximately 33 percent of its membership, participated in the survey. 

“Hospitality asset managers continue to have an overall positive view of the industry,” said Chad F. Sorensen, HAMA president.  “The majority of our members actively are pursuing acquisitions, and most of their hotels have returned to or exceeded previous group and business transient room nights, both positive signs of an active industry from both the corporate and guest perspectives.”          

Highlighted results include:

  • The top three issues of greatest concern are demand, tariffs, and a tie between DOGE cuts and wage increases.
  • Approximately half of respondents (49 percent) believe the US will enter recession in 2025, a large increase from the 19 percent who felt so in the previous Fall 2024 survey.
  • Approximately 55 percent of respondents have made or are planning to make changes to brand and/or management as part of their current strategy.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The Spring survey was conducted approximately seven weeks ago, prior to the multiple economic issues that have arisen since then.  During an informal poll conducted during the conference, the percentage of members concerned about an impending recession has risen to approximately 70 percent of attendees.

Previous article
Peachtree Group Announces Grand Opening of TownePlace Suites in Forney, Texas
Next article
Albert Hotel: Blending Past and Present
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

MAIN STREET RENDERING
Finance & Development

Albert Hotel: Blending Past and Present

George Seli -
New Waterloo, an Austin, Texas-based hospitality development and management company, began the new year by opening Albert Hotel on Main Street, Fredericksburg. Combining the historically protected...
Peachtree Group
Finance & Development

Peachtree Group Announces Grand Opening of TownePlace Suites in Forney, Texas

LODGING Staff -
DALLAS, Texas—Peachtree Group, a diversified commercial real estate investment platform, announced the grand opening of the 87-suite TownePlace Suites in Forney, Texas. Peachtree will...
Sheraton Philadelphia University City Hotel
Design

Sheraton Philadelphia University City Hotel Begins $60 Million Renovation

LODGING Staff -
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania—Sheraton Philadelphia University City Hotel, situated within the city's academic and cultural landscape, announced the start of a $60+ million renovation slated for...
Blackstone Real Estate
Acquisitions

Blackstone Real Estate to Acquire 6M SF Industrial Portfolio Developed by Crow Holdings for $718M

LODGING Staff -
NEW YORK & DALLAS—Blackstone and Crow Holdings announced that Core+ funds affiliated with Blackstone Real Estate have agreed to acquire a 95 percent stake...
Rosanna Maietta
AHLA

AHLA Applauds Passage of Budget Resolution

LODGING Staff -
WASHINGTON, D.C.—American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) President & CEO Rosanna Maietta issued the following statement applauding Congress for passing the budget resolution. “We commend Speaker...
Driftwood Capital
Industry News

Driftwood Capital Intensifies Focus on Lifestyle & Luxury Sector With New Division and Investment Fund

George Seli -
In February, Driftwood Capital launched its Driftwood Lifestyle & Luxury Division (DLLUX), enhancing management, investment, and development services and initiatives within the luxury, lifestyle,...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
MAIN STREET RENDERING
Finance & Development

Albert Hotel: Blending Past and Present

George Seli -
Peachtree Group
Finance & Development

Peachtree Group Announces Grand Opening of TownePlace Suites in Forney, Texas

LODGING Staff -