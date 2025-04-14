HAMA Releases Spring 2025 Industry Outlook Survey Results

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts—The Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA) announced the results of its Spring 2025 Industry Outlook Survey. The semi-annual report updated the latest opinions, experiences, and predictions of 80 hotel asset managers from the previous survey on topics ranging from forecast predictions to recession concerns.

Conducted in conjunction with HAMA’S 2025 Annual Spring Meeting that was held in Cambridge, the results were presented to the media with a concluding Q&A session via online conferencing. In total, 80 asset managers, comprising approximately 33 percent of its membership, participated in the survey.

“Hospitality asset managers continue to have an overall positive view of the industry,” said Chad F. Sorensen, HAMA president. “The majority of our members actively are pursuing acquisitions, and most of their hotels have returned to or exceeded previous group and business transient room nights, both positive signs of an active industry from both the corporate and guest perspectives.”

Highlighted results include:

The top three issues of greatest concern are demand, tariffs, and a tie between DOGE cuts and wage increases.

Approximately half of respondents (49 percent) believe the US will enter recession in 2025, a large increase from the 19 percent who felt so in the previous Fall 2024 survey.

Approximately 55 percent of respondents have made or are planning to make changes to brand and/or management as part of their current strategy.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The Spring survey was conducted approximately seven weeks ago, prior to the multiple economic issues that have arisen since then. During an informal poll conducted during the conference, the percentage of members concerned about an impending recession has risen to approximately 70 percent of attendees.