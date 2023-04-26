HAMA Releases Spring 2023 Industry Outlook Survey Results

SAN FRANCISCO—The Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA) released the results of its Spring 2023 Industry Outlook Survey. The semi-annual report collected the opinions, experiences, and predictions of more than 80 hotel asset managers concerning the current state of the hospitality industry with a particular focus on 2023 forecasts and pre-COVID comparisons.

The results of the survey, which were conducted prior to HAMA’s 2023 Annual Spring Meeting that was held Thursday, April 20, 2023, in San Francisco, California, were broadcast live with a Q&A segment at the end. In total, 82 asset managers, comprising approximately one-third of HAMA membership, participated in the survey.

“The majority of our membership is looking forward to a positive year, with expectations high for RevPAR and GOP to exceed both budgets and 2019 levels,” said Derrick Yee, CHAM, HAMA president and Placemakr vice president of asset management. “Though labor, cost increases, and demand are issues to consider, overall, our members appear incredibly optimistic regarding the industry’s near-term future. An overwhelming majority believes the industry will return to 2019 levels across the board within the next one to three years, and it looks like the acquisition market will continue to heat up as the year progresses. Now remains a good time to be a hotelier.”

Highlighted results include: