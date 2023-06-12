CHICAGO and MCLEAN, Virginia—Grubhub and Homewood Suites by Hilton are bringing off-premises dining options to guests with the Grubhub app through a partnership at nearly 500 Homewood Suites locations across the country.

Guests at Homewood Suites properties in the United States that don’t have on-site dining options will be able to order from local restaurants and convenience stores on Grubhub via geolocation and QR codes around the property that take them directly to the Grubhub Marketplace. The hotel location and courier drop-off instructions will automatically populate at checkout. Guests who were part of a pilot program at select Homewood Suites locations earlier this year noted overall satisfaction with their delivery experience.

“Travel and food go hand-in-hand, and we’re excited to work with Hilton to be their go-to meal delivery provider and make it easier for guests to discover new restaurants from the comfort of their room,” said Eric Ferguson, chief operations officer, Grubhub. “Whether a guest is craving a meal, wants a quick snack, or needs an item they may have forgotten at home, they’ll be able to access Grubhub’s robust network of restaurants and convenience stores at the touch of a button. From our pilot of this program, we saw that orders from small and mid-sized businesses accounted for more than half of all orders, and we’re proud to support local communities and restaurants through this partnership.”

“We are delighted to team up with Grubhub as we continue to innovate new ways to enrich the guest experience and enhance the food and beverage offerings available to guests of Homewood Suites by Hilton,” said Rick Colling, global head, Homewood Suites by Hilton. “This distinctive collaboration offers guests access to great local restaurants, helping them feel at home during their stays while exploring local communities through food.”

The Grubhub partnership is available at all participating Homewood Suites hotels across the United States.