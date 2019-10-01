Dallas – Gen Zers and millennials are twice as likely as their older counterparts to consider perks as the most significant factor when selecting a new travel and hospitality brand (10 percent compared to 5 percent), according to a new study by Yes Marketing.

For their “Understanding the Traveler’s Journey” report, Yes Marketing surveyed more than 1,000 travelers on their priorities as they engage with travel and hospitality brands. While more than half of consumers (58 percent) say price is the most significant factor when selecting a new travel and hospitality brand, almost 1 in 5 (19 percent) cite quality and 9 percent identify perks as most influential in their decision, indicating an opportunity for marketers to compete on more than price alone, especially with younger travelers.

When it comes to marketing factors that influence travelers’ purchasing decisions, 40 percent of consumers identified relevant messaging as most important. A brand’s perceived value compared to its competitors is the second most influential factor with 18 percent of consumers saying that’s their top consideration when booking travel with a new brand. The findings demonstrate an opportunity for travel companies to win over customers by highlighting competitive pricing, quality and perks.

“Today’s travelers are looking for value above all else. Whether value means the lowest price, the most seamless experience or the most exclusive perks, today’s travel and hospitality brands must ensure their customers feel like they’re getting special treatment through every interaction,” said Jim Sturm, president of Yes Marketing.

“The travel and hospitality landscape is highly commoditized, and even a small advantage in a brand’s data quality, technology, or execution can make a world of difference when it comes to new customer acquisition,” said Michael Iaccarino, CEO and chairman of Infogroup, parent company of Yes Marketing. “Travel and hospitality can win over the competition by selecting a partner who can help them glean a deeper understanding of the customer through technology-enabled services and a data-driven marketing strategy.”

Additional findings from the report include: