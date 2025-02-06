Gaylord Rockies Phase Two Renovation Focuses on Dining Outlets

AURORA, Colorado—Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center announced the completion of Phase Two of its multi-year enhancement plan with the debut of Garden + Grain, Copper Table, and the reimagined Old Hickory Steakhouse Bar in November 2024. These new dining outlets represent the final elements of an investment that has updated the culinary and guest experience for the resort and convention center.

Garden + Grain

Garden + Grain delivers a whole-food-forward dining experience rooted in organic ingredients and sustainable practices. Avoiding fryers and refined foods, the restaurant emphasizes nutrient preservation and natural flavors.

The menu includes grain bowls, stone-fired pizzas with seasonal toppings, and salads crafted without seed oils, refined sugars, or processed elements. Sustainability is central to Garden + Grain’s mission, reflected in its sourcing of fish, lamb, produce, and other ingredients from suppliers who prioritize sustainable agriculture. The restaurant further supports sustainability through initiatives such as composting food waste, harvesting honey from on-property hives, and sourcing from local farms like Superior Farms and Hazel Dell Mushrooms to minimize its carbon footprint. The space is greenhouse-inspired with a stone-clad bar, an exhibition kitchen, custom murals, and a stone-fired pizza oven.

Copper Table

Paying homage to Colorado’s history, Copper Table delivers a twist on Western dishes. The menu delivers dishes such as bison meatloaf and burger, rotisserie duck, and lamb, complemented by cocktails and craft beers from local breweries including Telluride Brewing Company, Dry Dock Brewing Company, and Prost Brewing Company. The restaurant’s design includes a bar at the entrance, leading to a conservatory-inspired dining room with a skylight. Throughout the space, warm wood and copper accents, along with locally sourced art and furniture, echo the themes of Colorado’s agricultural roots.

Old Hickory Steakhouse

The newly reimagined Old Hickory Steakhouse, Gaylord Rockies’ flagship dining destination, includes a wrap-around bar, seating areas, a fireplace, belt-buckle inspired lighting, and a mural made from dyed bison hides.

Old Hickory continues to serve steaks, with an expanded menu that includes beef from Greater Omaha and domestic Wagyu, dry-aged in-house and carved tableside. The menu also includes new takes on nostalgic classics, including truffle creamed spinach. Old Hickory Steakhouse crafts its own salts, alongside a selection of cocktails, wines, and cheese boards featuring both domestic and imported varieties.

The opening of these new dining concepts has added over 60 jobs to the local community, supporting a range of culinary and hospitality talent.

“Each new concept was designed with intention—from the ingredient-driven menu at Garden + Grain to the refined Western flavors at Copper Table and the reimagined elegance of Old Hickory Steakhouse,” said Suzy Hart, general manager, Gaylord Rockies Resort. “This marks a defining moment in our resort’s evolution, elevating the guest experience while setting a new standard for hospitality in the region.”

Phase One investments at the resort were completed in April 2023, featuring a redesign of the outdoor lawn spaces and the addition of dining terraces for Old Hickory Steakhouse and Mountain Pass Sports Bar. Phase Two enhancements began in June 2023 and progressed through 2024, including the openings of Embers Lodge Bar, The Fortunate Prospector, and the event space Mountain View Pavilion in mid-2024. The phase culminated at the end of the year with the debut of Copper Table, Garden + Grain, and the redesigned Old Hickory Steakhouse.