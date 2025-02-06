RICHMOND, Virginia—Sandpiper, LLC announced the acquisition of the Extended Stay America (ESA) Premier Suites in Bradenton, Florida. The North Port–Sarasota–Bradenton MSA, just south of Tampa, is one of Sandpiper’s highest conviction markets.

Opened recently in January, the hotel has 124 rooms, all offering a kitchen with WiFi and breakfast served daily. Other amenities at the pet-friendly hotel include on-site guest laundry and a fitness center.

Sandpiper has experience in operating the ESA Premier Suites brand, having recently built and opened a similar property in Reno–Sparks, Nevada. ESA is a nationally recognized extended stay brand. The Bradenton market has undergone growth over the past 10 years, seeing population growth of 23.7 percent, with the transformation primarily attributed to a retirement community and location along the Gulf Coast.

Sandpiper Hospitality will manage the day-to-day operations of this hotel. With hotels now in Bradenton, Tampa, Orlando, Gainesville, and Lakeland, Sandpiper has coverage of the Florida extended-stay hospitality market. Sandpiper now owns 39 properties across eight brands located in 12 states.