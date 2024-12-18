ATLANTA, Georgia—Garner hotels, a new midscale conversion brand from IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), proudly commemorates a year of growth and success as it celebrates the first anniversary of its inaugural property opening in Auburn, Washington. After becoming IHG’s 19th global brand in August 2023, Garner hotels continues to build momentum through an owner-friendly conversion model, commitment to excellent service and prioritization of core traveler needs at an affordable price point.

By the close of 2024, Garner hotels anticipates having more than 90* open or in pipeline hotels around the world. The first Garner hotel, Garner Auburn – Seattle, opened in December 2023 within seven weeks of the start of its conversion. Ensuing properties in Oklahoma City, Macon, Ga., Clarksville, Tenn. and Aiken, S.C. precede recent and planned upcoming openings in additional U.S. markets, including:

Garner Gillette South (Gillette, Wyo.)

Garner Augusta West (Augusta, Ga.)

Garner Topeka West (Topeka, Kan.)

Garner Phoenix – Surprise (Surprise, Ariz.)

Garner Virginia Beach North (Virginia Beach, Va.)

Garner Longview South (Longview, Texas)

The Garner hotels brand likewise is capturing the attention of global owners and developers who recognize the brand’s unique appeal and differentiation in the midscale space. Fifty eight of the 76 properties signed in the first half of 2024 came from European markets, extending the brand’s presence to Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, the U.K. and Türkiye. Garner hotels also will debut in Japan with the upcoming openings of Garner Hotel Osaka Honmachi Station, Garner Hotels Osaka Hinmachi Midosuji and Garner Hotel Osaka Honmachi Kita Semba. This strong start furthers the brand’s progress towards a goal of having 500 hotels open worldwide during the next 10 years and 1,000 hotels during the next 20.

Karen Gilbride, VP, Garner hotels, avid hotels & Atwell Suites stated, “The latest openings for Garner hotels in the Americas and beyond illustrate the growth and momentum we are building and the brand’s potential to redefine the midscale space. In just one year, Garner hotels already is resonating with owners seeking a high-quality conversion brand backed by a simple operating model that inspires confidence in strong returns as well as value driven travelers seeking quality, price-friendly stays that provide what’s most important to them.”

Garner hotels aims to deliver “easy going stays that get you on your way.” Features such as comfortable spaces, amenities that invite a sound night’s sleep, the Make it Yours hot breakfast station, 24/7 bean-to-cup coffee, and a daily cookie happy hour define the distinct and purposeful Garner hotels experience. Garner hotels guests also can enjoy the perks of the industry-leading IHG One Rewards loyalty program, including the ability to earn and use points toward Rewards Nights and Milestone Rewards such as late check out and food and beverage incentives.