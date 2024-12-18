ATLANTA, Georgia—Hotel Equities (HE) announces it has been selected to operate Postcard Cabins, a leader in the outdoor hospitality sector and a newly acquired brand under Marriott International. Hotel Equities will manage Postcard’s collection of cabins across the United States, helping Marriott expand its footprint in the rapidly growing outdoor hospitality market. This partnership allows Hotel Equities to leverage its expertise to support Marriott’s vision of offering guests immersive, nature-driven experiences, meeting the increasing demand for outdoor-focused accommodations.

“We are thrilled to partner with Postcard Cabins and play a key role in assisting Marriott in offering its guests more choice in accommodations under this reimagined brand,” said Al Smith, HE’s president of hotel operations. “Postcard Cabins’ vision for providing a retreat from the modern world is incredibly well-timed and well-executed. We’re excited to leverage our operational strengths to enhance guest experiences while helping expand Postcard Cabins’ portfolio nationwide.”

Outdoor hospitality continues to experience a remarkable surge as more travelers seek nature-focused escapes, driven by wellness trends, sustainable travel, and a desire to unplug. Managing remote, eco-sensitive properties requires expert oversight to maintain consistency in service standards and handle unique logistical challenges. By combining Postcard Cabins’ expertise in delivering serene, nature-centric experiences with HE’s renowned operational excellence, the partnership is poised to deliver even greater guest satisfaction, growth, and expansion within the outdoor hospitality sector.

Marriott’s planned outdoor-focused collection, expected to launch in 2025, will be anchored by Postcard Cabins, formerly known as Getaway Outposts. Postcard Cabins will be integrated into Marriott Bonvoy’s system, including Marriott.com and the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app, enhancing accessibility for over 219 million Bonvoy members.

Postcard Cabins offers guests the chance to unplug and experience nature in thoughtfully designed cabins located among 29 picturesque and remote settings, all within a two-hour drive from some of the nation’s largest cities. The cabins are pet-friendly and feature modern design, private bathrooms, full kitchens, and ample space between cabins for privacy and relaxation.

Jon Staff, founder and CEO of Postcard Cabins, added, “In joining Marriott and selecting Hotel Equities as our operator, we’re excited to bring the Postcard Cabins experience to a global audience seeking exactly what we offer—a place to slow down, disconnect from the everyday, and invest in the relationships that matter most. What started a decade ago with a small group of believers in the power of spending free time in nature has grown into a national movement, which we expect will only gather steam with Marriott’s expansive reach.”

This partnership reflects HE’s proven track record of operational excellence and innovation. Recognized by Marriott for driving top-line growth in the premium and luxury categories, as well as being named Marriott’s top-performing management company for three consecutive quarters in 2024 based on Intent to Recommend Scores, HE continues to set benchmarks in the hospitality industry. Combining this expertise with Postcard Cabins’ commitment to offering restorative, nature-based experiences positions the partnership to deliver outstanding guest satisfaction while fueling growth and innovation in the outdoor hospitality sector.

Joe Reardon, HE’s chief development officer, added, “This partnership is a pivotal moment for Hotel Equities as we step into outdoor hospitality. We see tremendous growth opportunities in this space, and Postcard Cabins’ brand aligns perfectly with what today’s travelers are seeking. Our goal is to support Postcard Cabins in expanding its reach while maintaining the integrity of its guest-first ethos.”