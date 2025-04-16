ORLANDO, Florida—Loews Hotels & Co., co-owner and operator of the hotel portfolio at Universal Orlando Resort, opened the doors to the company’s newest hotel — Universal Helios Grand Hotel — in time for the guest previews at Universal Epic Universe beginning April 17.

This property marks the third of three new hotels from Loews Hotels & Co that have debuted in 2025 at the theme park destination. Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort opened in January and March, respectively.

The opening of Helios Grand Hotel brings the Orlando hotel portfolio to a total of 11 hotels and 11,000 guest rooms. The joint venture partnership between Loews Hotels & Co. and Universal Orlando now spans more than 25 years.

“Today marks another major milestone for Loews Hotels & Co. as we celebrate the growth and evolution of our partnership with Comcast NBC Universal, with the opening of our 11th hotel on the ever-expanding Universal Orlando campus,” said Alex Tisch, president & CEO, Loews Hotels & Co. “Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel will be a one-of-kind hotel not just because of its proximity to Epic Universe, but also due to the unique guest experience value proposition that, when coupled with Loews’ service excellence, will continue creating exceptional experiences for guests, team members and neighbors.”

Located steps away from Epic Universe, the hotel has 500 rooms, and it becomes the newest addition to the destination’s Signature Collection hotel category. Guests can enjoy amenities and benefits, including a rooftop bar, resort-style pool, poolside cabanas, an entrance to Universal Epic Universe that is accessible from the hotel lobby, and early park admission (valid theme park admission required).

Guest Rooms and Suites

Many of the hotel’s guest rooms offer views of Epic Universe. Its line-up of suites range from Presidential, Celestial and Hospitality Suites to the How to Train Your Dragon Kids’ Suites, which provide a colorful room inspired by the Viking village of Berk.

Dining Experiences

Dining options are curated throughout the hotel to include:

Bar Helios — a rooftop lounge offering tapas and handcrafted specialty cocktails, a circle bar, a dining area, and an outdoor terrace with views of Epic Universe.

a rooftop lounge offering tapas and handcrafted specialty cocktails, a circle bar, a dining area, and an outdoor terrace with views of Epic Universe. Flora Taverna — a full-service restaurant offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and a lobby bar. The design of the restaurant incorporates bougainvillea features on the ceiling and olive trees to evoke the feel of Mediterranean spaces.

a full-service restaurant offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and a lobby bar. The design of the restaurant incorporates bougainvillea features on the ceiling and olive trees to evoke the feel of Mediterranean spaces. Lotus Lagoon — the poolside bar and grill, whose name pays tribute to the lotus flower in Greek mythology, offers casual fare, refreshing cocktails, or non-alcoholic drinks.

the poolside bar and grill, whose name pays tribute to the lotus flower in Greek mythology, offers casual fare, refreshing cocktails, or non-alcoholic drinks. Aurora Market — a contemporary coffee shop and market offering freshly-roasted coffees, quick and casual food items, and dessert options from morning to night.

a contemporary coffee shop and market offering freshly-roasted coffees, quick and casual food items, and dessert options from morning to night. Indoor rooftop event space — a private event option offering Epic views and catering menus.

Creative Expression

Artwork throughout the hotel is inspired by adventure and wonder. Lobby arches depict a rising sun transforming into a setting moon, while the projection mapping experience at the elevator landing reflects both a sun and a moon in the cosmos. Guests leaving for the theme park in the morning will see a new image when they return for the evening.

The Court of the Sun, located off the lobby, is a sun-filled terrace perched over cascading waterfalls. A statue of Apollo sits nearby.