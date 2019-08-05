ROCKVILLE, Md.—Choice Hotels International’s upscale Cambria Hotels brand recently opened its first location in Iowa—the Cambria Hotel Bettendorf-Quad Cities. The hotel is the first of seven Cambria locations expected to open this summer across the country, together representing more than 1,200 upscale rooms.

The newly constructed, four-story, 112-room property is near the Quad City International Airport and within walking distance to the TBK Bank Sports Complex—a regional attraction that is spurring development along the Interstate 80 corridor. The hotel is also a short drive from employers including 3M, Deere & Company (John Deere), Arconic, and the Rock Island Arsenal, a U.S. Army installation.

“Bettendorf’s location in a metropolitan area alongside the ‘mighty Mississippi’ is the perfect place to open the first Cambria hotel in Iowa,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “With access to prominent businesses as well as recreational riverfront activities, we expect the Cambria Hotel Bettendorf-Quad Cities to exceed the needs of modern travelers, whether they’re in town for work or play.”

The design elements of Cambria Hotel Bettendorf-Quad Cities are inspired by the Mississippi River, with nods to bridges, dam systems, and wildlife. Amenities include: spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors; modern fixtures, abundant lighting, and plush bedding in guestrooms; bistro and full-service bar offering food, local craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails, and small bites; multi-function meeting space; indoor heated pool; and fitness center.

Frontier Hospitality Group developed the Cambria Hotel Bettendorf-Quad Cities, the first Choice-branded property in their portfolio.

“We are thrilled to work with Choice Hotels to bring our vision for this hotel to life,” said Dan Huber, owner and CEO, Frontier Hospitality Group. “The TBK Bank Sports Complex and the transformative commercial development springing up at Interstate 80 and Middle Road indicated we needed a hotel well suited for both the corporate and leisure guest. We are confident our Cambria hotel will fit the bill and be a welcome addition for travelers who want an upscale guest experience in this exciting city.”

There are currently more than 40 Cambria hotels open across the United States in cities including Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, New Orleans, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. The brand is on pace to break its openings record for the second-straight year and is approaching 50 open properties.