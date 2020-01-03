PHOENIX — KVS Hotels has opened the Quality Inn and Suburban Extended Stay Phoenix Scottsdale West. The 160-room, dual-branded hotel is located at 4727 East Thomas Road in Phoenix, Arizona. The property underwent comprehensive renovations and hotel upgrades throughout 2019, including in guestrooms, the lobby, breakfast facilities, and common areas, among others.

The hotel is located near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Old Town Scottsdale, Camelback Mountain, Downtown Phoenix, Arizona State University, Papago Park, and Phoenix Zoo, among many other local attractions and businesses. Amenities include fast and free wireless and wired internet, complimentary breakfast, fitness center, business center, and outdoor heated pool and spa.

“We are very excited about the new accommodations and services offered at the Quality Inn & Suburban Extended Stay Phoenix Scottsdale West. The renovations and improvements to the hotel have been very well received by guests and together with our convenient location, we’ll be sure to deliver a great value to all guests traveling in the area,” said Denis Artiles, director of operations.