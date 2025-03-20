General sentiments from the 2025 Hunter Hotel Investment Conference at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis surrounded the ambiguous state of the hospitality industry and hotel investing environment. Each hospitality company relates to the uncertainty in different ways—a management company and a REIT would have different perspectives, for example—but one thing remains the same: the data. While perspectives can vary, the numbers will tell the story of the industry at the current moment. The “Key Statistics Shaping Hospitality in 2025” panel shed light on the data from four different companies and speculated on potential repercussions.

The following data points stood out during the panel: