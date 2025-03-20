Paying It Forward

Carol Davies

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

This is a question that I get asked a lot and the answer is that I never pictured myself going into the hospitality business. I was home on college break and answered an ad for a sales coordinator role locally. When I arrived at the hotel, I assumed I was just meeting there for the interview. When I realized that it was for a position in the hotel, I was scared to death. I knew less than nothing about the hotel industry, but I did know something about hard work and dedication—I learned that from my mother.

After spending the summer learning all I could, my director of sales asked if I would consider staying on full-time and finishing my schooling at night. The rest is history.

Who were some of your mentors or role models and what were their most valuable lessons?

My first mentor was a woman named Marie. She hired me and taught me everything that she knew, which was great because I knew nothing. I remember asking her on day one what ADR meant. In addition to the skillset required for sales, Marie taught me how to look in the mirror and do my own self-assessment. This was critical for me as a young woman still in college trying to navigate the first “big girl” job that I had. Apparently, I was very good at what I was doing, but I let it get to my head. I developed some bad habits that made me less desirable when it came time for a promotion. Marie taught me that I was good, but I could be great if I just learned to control my emotions, think before I spoke, and most importantly, listen. I will never forget going home, literally standing in front of a mirror and replaying our conversation over and over in my head. It changed my outlook, changed my attitude, and, in the end, changed my career path.

The second most valuable lesson that she taught me was how to pay it forward. Marie never held back on what she taught me. She made sure to teach me all that she knew and to do the same for someone else one day. That stuck with me, especially as a woman in this industry. Women should build up other women, not tear them down. I try to do this with everyone, but especially young women just coming up in this industry.

What’s your outlook for the future with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

I believe that the industry has made strides in this area over the last 30 years, but there is still work to do. Some companies are focused on cultural competence, and some are implementing DEI strategies to ensure more opportunities for their employees. With so many consumers now looking for more inclusive experiences, it is important that the industry recognizes that and includes this in their hiring mindset.

While progress has certainly been made, there is still more work to be done. The industry is still lacking diversity at the highest levels. Gender bias still exists at all levels. The industry is on the right track, but a shift in the mentality of many owners and company executives needs to take place. For example, operations is no longer just for men or sales just for women. Leadership development programs for underrepresented groups and training on cultural awareness and bias reduction should be a priority for companies. The only way to address the unconscious bias in hiring is to provide this ongoing training at the highest levels. In my opinion, this is the only way we will foster a more inclusive and positive industry.

In your opinion, how is the lodging industry performing in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

There are certainly more women in leadership positions today; however, the industry is still lacking the representation of women in executive roles, particularly at the C-Suite and ownership levels. For hotels specifically, I think that more women hold top positions at the property level, such as general manager, but not in the above-property space. I think the reasons for this are a mixture of unconscious bias on the part of the employer, but also a lack of female applicants, especially those with family obligations. More women are in the workforce than ever before, and being a mother or guardian does not always preclude a woman from being able to be in a leadership role. Women need to stop believing that they can either have a flourishing career or a family. Both can and do exist. Companies can do their part in preparing more women for leadership roles by implementing transparent pathways to promotions and more leadership training opportunities. This will contribute not only to better business performance but a better workplace culture.