Passion, Growth, and Leadership

Danna Davis

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

I initially got into the hospitality business while in college and quickly fell in love with the fast-paced energy of the industry. I moved from operations to sales early in my career and discovered my true passion—building relationships and driving business growth. As I grew in the industry, my focus shifted to developing the next generation of hospitality leaders, ensuring they have the tools and knowledge to succeed.

Who were some of your mentors or role models and what were their most valuable lessons?

I would have to say that Alicia Kennedy at IHG was an early influence on the type of leader I aspired to be in our industry. She exemplifies what it means to be a strong woman in hospitality sales—building genuine relationships and fostering high-performing teams. Alicia taught me that leadership is not one-size-fits-all; true leadership comes from connecting with each team member or client as an individual and understanding what motivates them. Beyond the hospitality industry, I have been fortunate to have incredible role models within my own family. My grandmother was one of the first store managers for Montgomery Ward at a time when women were rarely given such opportunities, and my mother worked her way up from answering phones to becoming the senior vice president of bank operations for one of the largest banks in the South. They instilled in me the values of resilience, determination, and hard work—lessons that have shaped my career and drive me to set the bar high every day.

What’s your outlook for the future with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

I truly believe that the hospitality industry is at the forefront of diversity and inclusion. Our industry values individuals who produce consistent results, regardless of race, gender, or background. If you are the best fit for a role, the opportunity is there. Hospitality thrives on strong, capable individuals, and success is often measured by performance rather than preconceived biases. I believe this stems in part from the international nature of our industry, where diverse perspectives are not only welcomed but essential to success. Even at the ownership and executive levels, we see increasing representation and inclusive opportunities. While there is always room for continued growth, hospitality has long been an industry where talent, dedication, and results open doors.

In your opinion, how is the lodging industry performing in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

Have you seen LinkedIn lately? Women in our industry are thriving, and clients, owners, and management companies recognize that every day. Hospitality offers more opportunities and equal footing for women than almost any other industry. I’ve been fortunate in my career to have my opportunities and earning potential based on my results, not my gender. That is thanks in part to the incredible women before me who blazed the trail, and I will always be grateful for their impact. The lodging industry provides unlimited potential for women looking for a career in leadership, with clear paths to corporate and ownership opportunities. It’s an exciting time for women in hospitality, and I’m proud to be part of it.