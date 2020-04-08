5 Lenders Tighten Underwriting Standards

Lenders are operating with more caution in the current environment. While some larger financial institutions have halted hospitality loan activity altogether, smaller lenders may still be active on a case-by-case basis, although they are tightening underwriting standards, the report noted. As part of the stimulus package passed in Washington in response to COVID-19, the Paycheck Protection Program is available to hotels with 500 or fewer employees to finance loans up to 2.5 times their monthly payroll expense with the intention of covering payroll (employee wage and healthcare) and mortgage in the short-term.

“For private lenders, however, underwriting standards have tightened. Loan-to-value ratios are down by about 5 percent to 10 percent across the board. Financiers have also widened their spreads and instituted index floors to preserve margins,” the report noted. “Given the magnitude of recent Fed rate cuts, however, some borrowers may find they are able to obtain lower interest rates compared with a few weeks ago, which may open up new opportunities.”

Financing terms will vary, but the report suggested that lenders will consider interstate hotels and properties in smaller markets with local demand drivers more favorably, as well as investors with more available capital.

Read the full report, including summaries of market performance for the top 25 markets, here.

