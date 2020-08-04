Five Dining-Out Trends to Expect in a Post-Pandemic Society

MIAMI — Michael Cheng, dean of Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, recently presented five dining-out trends affecting restaurants, bars, and diners that are emerging in a post-pandemic world.

“The abruptness of COVID-19 has caused many of us in the food and beverage industry to stop in our tracks and pause for a minute,” said Cheng. “At first, we thought it was a temporary pause on life as we know it, on the way we socialize outside our home with friends and family over drinks and dinner. We thought that something as simple as after-work drinks or weekend get-togethers would be put on pause for a couple weeks. But as the layoffs and furloughs started mounting in the hospitality industry, we began to realize this didn’t resemble anything normal.”

Cheng added that while people adapted to the new reality, restaurants and bars had to quickly determine their next move. “Some were hesitant and closed initially, while others started expanding their services to include deliveries, take-outs, mini-groceries, and meal kits. As the weeks became months, it was evident that new health and safety protocols were going to be implemented when the economy reopened, and there was a new need to address and allay consumers’ fears over dining out.”

Below are five dining-out trends that Cheng expects to see in a post-pandemic society.