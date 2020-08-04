3 7593 Chophouse at Reunion Resort & Golf Club

In July, Reunion Resort & Golf Club in Central Florida announced the opening of the full-service resort’s latest fine-dining restaurant—7593 Chophouse. Located off the Grande building’s lobby and led by Executive Chef Sabrina Greene, 7593 Chophouse takes its name from the resort’s street address and plays with these four numbers in its menu, offering seven sides, five “savory enhancements,” nine proteins, and three signature sushi rolls. In addition to a visible wine cellar, 7593 Chophouse serves celebrity-themed cocktails named for notable personalities known for enjoying golf and who can be seen adorning the restaurant’s walls—Dean Martini, JFK Cape Codder, Hepburn Toast, and Ole Babe Ruth, among others. The restaurant also has a visible wine cellar.