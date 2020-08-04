These are challenging times for operating hospitality businesses. Nevertheless, properties have continued to open throughout the summer, and some have even debuted new restaurant and bars. Below are five hotels that recently unveiled new restaurants or bars this summer.
1The Bullock at Live! by Loews–St. Louis
The Bullock at Live! by Loews–St. Louis opened this summer. This large open-air rooftop bar and lounge complete with a fire pit and 12-foot outdoor viewing screen serves modern American fare and craft cocktails alongside views of Busch Stadium, Clark Avenue, and the new Cardinals Walk of Fame. The Bullock’s namesake is influential bartender, Tom Bullock, whose career at the St. Louis Country Club led him to be the first African-American bartender to publish a cocktail manual in the pre-prohibition era. The Bullock’s menu includes classic cocktails with a local flare, as well as light bites and shareable items, local draft beer, and a comprehensive wine and spirit collection. The chef-curated concept is overseen by Executive Chef Matt Lange.
2Henry’s Palm Beach at The Breakers Palm Beach
Henry’s Palm Beach debuted on June 17 in Palm Beach, Florida as the latest addition to the culinary collection of The Breakers Palm Beach. Named after Florida visionary and resort founder Henry M. Flagler, Henry’s serves “elevated comfort food with character and a hint of nostalgia” from its location at Via Flagler by The Breakers, an alfresco plaza with a collection of boutiques, eateries, and residences that is located just minutes from the resort on Royal Poinciana Way—Palm Beach’s original Main Street. In advance of opening, The Breakers’ F&B team pivoted its plans for the venue, adapting its operational strategy, layout, and menus for the current environment.
37593 Chophouse at Reunion Resort & Golf Club
In July, Reunion Resort & Golf Club in Central Florida announced the opening of the full-service resort’s latest fine-dining restaurant—7593 Chophouse. Located off the Grande building’s lobby and led by Executive Chef Sabrina Greene, 7593 Chophouse takes its name from the resort’s street address and plays with these four numbers in its menu, offering seven sides, five “savory enhancements,” nine proteins, and three signature sushi rolls. In addition to a visible wine cellar, 7593 Chophouse serves celebrity-themed cocktails named for notable personalities known for enjoying golf and who can be seen adorning the restaurant’s walls—Dean Martini, JFK Cape Codder, Hepburn Toast, and Ole Babe Ruth, among others. The restaurant also has a visible wine cellar.
4Olia at The Glenmark, Glendale, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel
The Glenmark, Glendale, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel, opened on July 17 in Glendale, California. The property has four distinct food and beverage options helmed by Executive Chef Tony Trujillo: Mila, Glendale’s tallest rooftop bar with views of the Los Angeles skyline, Hollywood Hills, and Verdugo Mountains; Intelligentsia Coffee Roasters; a lobby bar; and a signature restaurant, Olia, which serves a modern interpretation of Mediterranean and French Provincial cuisine. Olia is initially offering takeaway items during breakfast and lunch hours.
5Tulu Seaside Bar & Grill at Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront
The Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront recently opened along with two chef-driven signature restaurants. In addition to Orion’s Roof, the hotel’s rooftop dining venue led by Chef Hisashi Araki, the hotel debuted Tulu Seaside Bar & Grill, an oceanfront restaurant led by Executive Chef Paul Newman that offers seasonal, modern American fare. Providing scratch cooking with an emphasis on healthy, mindful eating, the menu will serve everything from breakfast to bar snacks. Tulu can accommodate 140 guests and has patio seating and a bocce lawn.