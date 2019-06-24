Fischer Travel Enterprises Launches New Hospitality Consulting Firm

NEW YORK—Travel and lifestyle company Fischer Travel Enterprises has created Fischer-Rosenthal Consulting to advise hotel owners, developers, and operators on property and guest experience.

Founded by Fischer Travel’s President Stacy Fischer-Rosenthal, working in partnership with the company’s long-time Vice President Dee Branciforte, Fischer-Rosenthal Consulting builds on a reputation in the high-end luxury market by providing global expertise in property and amenities management, service standards, and hospitality innovation.

Fischer-Rosenthal Consulting’s goal is to provide expert advice to hoteliers on how to heighten their offerings and transform their brands—whether hoteliers are scouting a property for possible purchase, diversifying their product, or seeking to breathe new life into an established landmark.

Fischer-Rosenthal conceptualized Fischer-Rosenthal Consulting while planning trips for her Fischer Travel clients, during which she would be asked by resort owners and hoteliers how they could better tailor their interiors, services, and amenities to reach their desired high-end clientele.

“We understand that hotels and resorts aren’t simply just built, they’re cultivated,” said Fischer-Rosenthal. “Which is why I’ve created a process of consulting that begins with a deep exploration into our partners’ ethos and culture. Coupled with years of first-hand experience in luxury travel, our clients gain access to insight that will help them attract and retain the world’s most discerning guests.”

Fischer-Rosenthal Consulting has assisted hospitality brands and properties including Aman, One&Only, The Ranch at Rock Creek, Over Yonder Cay, and Eleven Experience, among others.

“Over the last 30-plus years working with my father, [Bill Fischer], I have curated the most extraordinary and luxurious trips imaginable, so we know very well what this audience is seeking,” said Fischer-Rosenthal. “More than that, Fischer Travel’s unconventional model means that we’ve been able to forge long-term relationships based on unparalleled levels of trust and confidence. The creation of Fischer-Rosenthal Consulting is a natural extension of that trust and hoteliers can feel confident that the product and service recommendations we provide are based on our unmatched experience with an extremely desirable audience.”