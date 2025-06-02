MCLEAN, Virginia—With recent openings in Paris, Cape Town, Dallas, Osaka, Costa Rica, Jordan, and more, Hilton’s luxury and lifestyle brands have opened their 1,000th hotel globally. This milestone follows a record year of growth for Hilton, underscored by strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and nearly 100,000 rooms added to Hilton’s portfolio. With almost 500 luxury and lifestyle hotels in the pipeline, including bringing the NoMad brand to Detroit in 2027, Hilton continues to demonstrate the momentum and opportunity for its brands in this segment of the market.

“Our ultimate goal is to serve travelers for any stay occasion, anywhere in the world they want to be,” said Chris Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton. “Our luxury and lifestyle portfolios are an essential part of this strategy, and today we marked an important milestone as we strive to have the best hotel brands in these categories across the globe. We look forward to continuing to build on our momentum with the expected opening of three new luxury and lifestyle hotels per week this year.”

In 2025, Hilton expects to add more than 150 luxury and lifestyle hotels around the world. Upcoming openings include the Waldorf Astoria New York, Waldorf Astoria Rabat Salé, Conrad Athens The Ilisian, and Conrad Hamburg, the first LXR Hotels & Resorts in India, and the debut of Curio Collection by Hilton in Thailand, paving the way for the brand’s 200th hotel milestone later this year. Recent openings have included Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique; Waldorf Astoria Osaka; Sax Paris, LXR Hotels & Resorts; Signia by Hilton Amman; Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof; Tempo by Hilton Raleigh; and The Radical Asheville, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

Momentum for New Luxury and Lifestyle Signings

Hilton so far this year has added more than 100 future luxury and lifestyle hotels to its development pipeline, building on the recent additions of the NoMad and Graduate by Hilton brands and the launch of a partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH). Recent signings across this expanded portfolio include:

NoMad: In recent weeks, Hilton announced the planned debut of NoMad in Singapore and announced the signing of NoMad Detroit. This is in addition to more than 15 deals in various stages of development globally. NoMad Detroit will be housed within The Station at Michigan Central, a 30-acre tech and cultural hub and part of an effort to revitalize Detroit’s historic, once-abandoned passenger rail station. In partnership with Ford Motor Company, NoMad’s careful renovation of The Station will connect the history and innovation ecosystem of Michigan Central Station and the City of Detroit with NoMad’s global spirit.

Graduate by Hilton: New hotels are planned in markets including Boulder, Colorado, and Syracuse, New York, near major universities, with more than 50 additional deals in various stages of development. Among these projects are plans to expand the brand beyond the United States and the United Kingdom to university-anchored towns around the world.

Small Luxury Hotels of the World: Hilton's partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World expanded this year, with 50 additional hotels recently added, bringing the number of individual SLH properties now available to Hilton guests to approximately 450.

Additions this year include Nobu Hotel Warsaw, Dylan Hotel, Dublin in Ireland, VISTA Lago di Como, and Namia River Retreat in Vietnam.

Other recent signings across Hilton’s luxury and lifestyle brands include new Waldorf Astoria properties in Turks and Caicos and Texas Hill Country; an LXR Hotels & Resorts property in Hiroshima, Japan; the first Signia by Hilton hotels announced in Asia and Africa; the international expansion of Tempo by Hilton, with debuts planned in Canada and EMEA; and entries for the Canopy by Hilton brand in Tokyo and Italy.