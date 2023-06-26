HHM Hotels Forms Echelon Luxury & Lifestyle Division

PHILADELPHIA – Real estate and hospitality management company HHM Hotels announced Echelon Luxury & Lifestyle, a new business division formed to support independent owners and investors in driving maximum revenue, value, and optimal profitability for independent and independent-inspired brands. Echelon aims to leverage consumer insights and preferences to deliver best-in-class service while creating guest loyalty, in turn, allowing for the highest-possible margins for owners. Of the 240 hotels managed by HHM Hotels, Echelon represents more 50 hotels and resorts across the country.

“Echelon Luxury & Lifestyle showcases the refined business capabilities that we have offered as a management company in the independent space for 15-plus years,” said Naveen Kakarla, president and CEO of HHM Hotels. “With the growing popularity of independent hotels and resorts, we provide travelers with a more unique experience, while focusing on business development for owners and investors.”

Notable independent brands within Echelon’s portfolio include Philadelphia’s only Forbes five-star independent hotel, The Rittenhouse; The Joule in Dallas; The Envoy Hotel in Boston’s Seaport district; and the Sanctuary Beach Resort in Monterey Bay.

Echelon Luxury & Lifestyle drives bookings and direct business for owners through omnichannel distribution initiatives hyper-focused on maximum penetrations within the widest range of consumer markets. Echelon is centered around a suite of highly-experienced creative divisions and in-house studios that encompass the entire arena of hospitality and lifestyle services. The Culinary Studio by Echelon develops 360-degree food-and-beverage programs, while its Creative Studio develops full-service creative and branding services, including messaging for style guides, photography, and sourcing and development of operating supplies and equipment.

Echelon Luxury & Lifestyle seeks to leverage the power and strength of independent hotels—and their owners—to become true place-makers within their communities. The properties reflect the landscapes around them, with locally-influenced design, amenities, and leisure venues—along with destination insights from insider-like hotel team members. Uniquely positioned to serve every traveler’s profile—from business to leisure, and everything in-between—“our hotels and resorts engage guests with meaningful experiences at every touchpoint,” explained Kakarla.

“We deliver investor returns while still focusing on innovation and flexibility. Our dedicated team of experienced operators, marketing professionals, and project management teams provide a full spectrum of services,” added Kakarla. “They’re fully focused on value-creation while pushing excellence in the independent space.”