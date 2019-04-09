First Margaritaville Resort in Texas To Open in 2020

New York, N.Y.—Margaritaville Holdings, Songy Highroads (SHR), and The Wampold Companies announced a new Margaritaville Resort coming to Lake Conroe, located approximately one hour north of Houston. With 186 acres of waterfront property, the Margaritaville Resort will have 360 guestrooms, signature Margaritaville dining concepts, a golf course, spa, and more. The resort is scheduled to open in Q3 2020.

“We are thrilled to bring our first Margaritaville resort in Texas to the Houston area with an incredible location on Lake Conroe,” said Rick Cunningham, senior vice president, Margaritaville development. “This resort will be a welcome escape for those in Texas’s major metropolitan areas and beyond, offering a lakeside paradise dedicated to relaxation, fun, adventure, and the Margaritaville state of mind.”

Located about an hour north of Houston and around three hours from Austin, Dallas and San Antonio, the site of the new resort is currently home to La Torretta Lake Resort & Spa. After an extensive renovation, the new Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe will feature rooms in a main 20-story hotel tower, as well as waterfront villas on the lake. Two of the existing restaurants will be converted into signature Margaritaville dining concepts—LandShark Bar & Grill and 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill. The property’s existing features will also be refreshed, including an 18-hole golf course, tennis facilities, spa, restaurants, outdoor pools, and 45,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting space.

Advertisement

“The Margaritaville lifestyle brand is one of the hottest in the country, and Texas is a prime market for it,” said Todd Nocerini, SHR’s chief operating officer. “The fact that the lakefront resort is an easy drive for residents of the state’s four largest markets only adds to the excitement and potential pool of guests.”

SHR, based in Atlanta, and Wampold, based in Baton Rouge, La., will serve as co-managing partners of the new resort. The two have partnered together on numerous projects over the past decade, with this as their first Margaritaville. SHR has been active in the Houston market for more than 20 years and currently owns two properties there, a Hyatt Regency and Hyatt Place hotel adjacent to Houston’s Galleria shopping center. Benchmark Global Hospitality will serve as resort manager.

“This venture represents an opportunity to align with a beloved brand that has created a community of loyal customers united by a shared state of mind,” added Nocerini. “Margaritaville properties are known top performers when it comes to guest satisfaction, which makes for an excellent partner.”