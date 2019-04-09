The Litt Group and KM Development Works Form LittKM Group

Boca Raton, Fla.—The Litt Group and KM Development Works announced today a strategic alliance providing a pool of talent and experienced project management services to the hospitality industry. LittKM Group is the collaboration of these two companies.

The Litt Group is a hotel capital project administration and consulting firm specializing in third-party report analysis, negotiating product improvement plans with brands, retaining architectural, design, and purchasing groups, freight and warehousing logistics, and negotiations with general contractors.

KM Development Works is a hospitality project management firm that has managed more than a billion dollars of real estate development and capital renovation. For decades, its team has owned, operated, developed, renovated, and re-invented hotels. The firm long-standing professional relationships with architects, interior designers, general contractors, logistics and purchasing companies.

The combined experience of LittKM Group allows them to bring their clients a unique perspective as they have held the role of owner, asset manager, and operator of assets. LittKM Group recently completed the renovation of the Courtyard Secaucus Meadowlands located in Secaucus, New Jersey, for Secaucus Hotel Partners, LLC.

The 21-year refresh included painting the property exterior, installing Marriott Courtyard’s new channel signage, up-lighting, and landscape design. The interior renovation included all public spaces and guest facilities including millwork, vinyl, window treatments, and smart TVs with audio-visual hookups for small and midsize meetings. The guestroom renovation included new vinyl, carpet, case goods, soft goods, bedding, draperies, lighting, and RFID locks. The bathroom upgrades included new vanities, flooring, lighting, mirrors, and bathroom to shower conversions. Public hallway carpet, vinyl, artwork, and draperies were added to complete the renovation.

“The team at KM Development Works cultivates relationships with individuals in our industry and is strategy-driven with a keen understanding of operations and how to help owners determine which items adds true value to an asset,” said Jay Litt, principal, The Litt Group. “Our strategic alliance will allow us to enhance our offerings to clients and help them improve their ROI.”

“Putting yourself in the owner’s seat is the most important part of our job in helping clients navigate the PIP process. Jay Litt has spent his career being an owner and operating hotels which gives him a unique understanding of what a hotel needs for a renovation to be successful,” said Lea Ann Kish, principal, KM Development Works. “The Courtyard renovation was a collaboration that allowed us to bring the best of both companies together to ensure our client navigated the PIP process and enhanced the value of their asset.”