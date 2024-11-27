RALEIGH, North Carolina—Concord Hospitality announced a partnership with Margaritaville Resorts & Hotels as it assumed management of the Compass Hotel Anna Maria Sound by Margaritaville in Tampa, Florida.

Located on Anna Maria, a private 220-acre island, the Compass is a boutique concept with a waterfront 123-key hotel and two restaurant outlets located next to a marina. Next to the hotel’s resort-style pool is Floridays Woodfire Grill & Bar where guests can dine on seafood options or visit the Tiki Bar. Signature Margaritaville drinks can be found at the Compass Bar & Kitchen.

“We’ve known the team at Concord Hospitality for quite some time and we’ve always been keen on finding the right opportunity to work together. We felt strongly about Concord’s capabilities in hotel and restaurant & bar management, and we feel that expertise makes them the perfect partner to oversee this one-of-a-kind hotel,” said Angus Rogers, principal and founder, Floridays Development Company. “Together we are committed to delivering unparalleled guest experiences, offering relaxed elegance, modern comforts, and the coastal charm that reflect the warmth and spirit of Florida’s Gulf Coast. We’re excited for guests to discover the serenity and adventure that await them at this stunning destination.”

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Concord Hospitality as we expand our portfolio with a brand that aligns so well with our values of delivering warm hospitality and unforgettable stays,” says Mark Laport, president and CEO, Concord Hospitality. “We look forward to welcoming guests to this extraordinary destination and showcasing the best of what Florida’s Gulf Coast has to offer.”

Positioned 30 minutes from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ), the property offers breakfast, personalized service, and an island ambiance. The resort is near wedding venues and attractions like IMG Academy and Premier Sports Campus and is pet friendly.

While this marks Concord Hospitality’s first property under the Margaritaville partnership, the company has nearly four decades of experience in developing and operating hotels across North America.