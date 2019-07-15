First Margaritaville Island Resort To Open on the West Coast in 2020

BETHESDA, Md.—Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Margaritaville Holdings today announced the global lifestyle brand’s first west coast resort in San Diego, California. The Margaritaville Island Resort San Diego is expected to open in 2020. Located on the 44-acre Vacation Island in Mission Bay, 10 minutes from downtown San Diego, the site of the resort is currently home to Paradise Point Resort & Spa.

Following extensive renovations and conversion of the existing property estimated at approximately $35 million, the Margaritaville Island Resort San Diego will have 462 casita-style, single-story guestrooms with waterfront views, a mile of beachfront overlooking the marina and Mission Bay, signature Margaritaville food & beverage concepts, and new recreational activities and family-friendly amenities. Adding to the 80,000 square feet of meeting space, marina, spa, tennis courts, and fitness center, the property’s five pools and public spaces will be updated to reflect Margaritaville’s lifestyle.

Davidson Hotels & Resorts will operate the property as Paradise Point Resort & Spa until the hotel is reflagged and will continue to manage the property following the completion of the renovation and rebranding program.

“We are excited to announce this exciting affiliation with Margaritaville at our Paradise Point Resort & Spa,” said Jon E. Bortz, chairman, president, and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “Our island resort offers a unique San Diego beach experience in a secluded, yet centrally situated location to nearby downtown San Diego, SeaWorld, Balboa Park, Seaport Village, and other top attractions. Following an extensive evaluation of numerous alternatives, we selected Margaritaville because we believe it is the perfect fit for our San Diego Paradise Point Resort & Spa. The Margaritaville lifestyle brand is synonymous with fun and escapism, as is our property, and we expect a dramatic improvement in financial performance of Paradise Point upon reflagging, consistent with other Margaritaville-branded resorts. This marks Margaritaville’s first west coast property, which will allow our resort to target the loyal west coast followers of the growing globally recognized Margaritaville brand.”

“Margaritaville is about relaxation, fun, great food, entertainment, and creating memorable experiences,” said John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville. “We look forward to sharing our way of life with visitors to this unique island paradise in San Diego.”

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust acquired Paradise Point Resort & Spa in 2018. Pebblebrook will assist with the transition along with the resort’s current management company, Davidson Hotels & Resorts.