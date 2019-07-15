1 Hotels Opens Fourth Property: 1 West Hollywood

LOS ANGELES—1 Hotels has opened its fourth property and West Coast flagship, 1 West Hollywood. Formerly The Jeremy, the property has undergone a total transformation, taking its cues from the natural beauty of the Southern California landscape. The newest property will continue to be operated by SH Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm.

With an Energy Star score of 95, 1 West Hollywood (1 WeHo) will be one of the most energy-efficient hotels in Los Angeles. Among its property-wide conservation practices is the inclusion of native and adaptive vegetation, a smart irrigation system that determines when soil actually needs water, a 100 percent organic, sustainably-grown vegetable garden and neighboring beehive, and 100-year old olive trees.

“1 Hotel West Hollywood will undoubtedly set a new standard for luxury hotel experiences in Los Angeles while staying true to our mission of inspiring conscious consumption,” said Barry Sternlicht, 1 Hotels founder and CEO and chairman of Starwood Capital Group. “Now, more than ever, the idea of living well includes protecting the natural beauty around us.”

Inside the hotel is energy-efficient zoning of A/C and LED lighting. Designed by AvroKo and executed by SH Hotels & Resorts’ interior design team, the property’s earthy design is inspired by the beauty and simplicity of raw materials: reclaimed timber and steel, recycled fiber carpeting, native greenery, and stonework. The reception desk is crafted from lumber, sourced from naturally fallen trees, and all lobby furniture is locally made by J. Alexander.

“The local community is integral to our growing footprint on the West Coast. From design and culinary to retail partnerships and beyond, 1 Hotel West Hollywood will be a sanctuary for guests and visitors alike to reconnect with nature,” said Arash Azarbarzin, president of SH Hotels & Resorts.

At the base of the Hollywood Hills with views from downtown to Santa Monica, 1 Hotel West Hollywood has 285 guestrooms and suites, including dual penthouses atop the city skyline, which are set to debut later this summer. A newly renovated plunge pool and lounge deck overlooks West Hollywood and beyond. The property also has 14,000 square feet of flexible event space, a business center, and a range of culinary options.

Executive Chef Chris Crary has created a selection of zero-waste dishes that amplify his restaurants’ commitment to preserving the beauty and bounty of nature. 1 Kitchen by Chris Crary serves a menu of locally and sustainably sourced California cuisine with Italian influences. Juniper Tree, 1 Hotel West Hollywood’s bar and lounge, offers handcrafted cocktails, Mediterranean wines (biodynamic and organic), local craft beers, and refined bar snacks.