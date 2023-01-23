PHOENIX—BWH Hotel Group is expanding its upscale boutique brand, Aiden, as the brand is set to grow by over 200 percent in the years ahead with the portfolio doubling in 2023 alone. The brand’s growth includes the upcoming launch of Aiden in India and the launch of Aiden in Scandinavia, where 30 new hotels have been added to the portfolio, each of which offers hologram concierge service.

Aiden offers guests access to boutique, resort, and upscale lodging. The brand currently has 19 hotels in travel destinations around the world, such as Australia, France, Italy, South Korea, and across the United States in cities like Scottsdale, Arizona; Austin, Texas; and Berkley, California.

“There’s no denying that travelers today are seeking distinctive experiences that embody the character of their hotel’s destination, and that’s what Aiden is all about,” said Larry Cuculic, president and CEO. “This brand delivers on the evolving interests of today’s travelers, giving them a boutique experience from a trusted global hotel company. Developers are recognizing the traveler interest in Aiden as well—the brand is quickly becoming the boutique hotel of choice for the next generation of developers.”

“Each Aiden hotel is a personality specially crafted to provide travelers with a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer. “Through modern amenities and bold touches, Aiden reflects the flair and vibrancy of the world around us to deliver a reimagined travel experience. The brand has been a true success story for BWH Hotel Group, and we see a long runway ahead for Aiden.”

The projected growth includes the opening of 30 hotels in Scandinavia in partnership with CIC Hospitality, welcoming the Aiden brand to the region. Each of these 30 hotels will offer a digital hologram concierge for check-in, check-out, and guest services. This technology marries innovation and superior guest service to bring a modern experience.

The Scandinavian portfolio of Aiden hotels will be built in locations such as near universities, larger companies, and event venues. Sustainability will be central to the Scandinavian Aiden portfolio with solar roofing and modular design driving environmental efficiencies at many of these hotels. The first hotel, Aiden by Best Western Herning, will open in February in the Danish city of Herning. This will be Denmark’s first modular-built hotel and will offer 204 rooms, a gym with a sauna, conference rooms, and areas for socializing or working.

“We are excited about the remarkable growth we’re seeing in our global Aiden portfolio,” said Ron Pohl, president of international operations. “There are many markets around the world that are ready for a hotel product like Aiden, and we are capitalizing on demand in key markets such as Scandinavia, India, Thailand, and Australia. We look forward to continuing to bring this exceptional product to life in destinations across the globe.”