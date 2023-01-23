LOS ANGELES—Aimbridge Hospitality released the Aimbridge Accelerates Report, with a look back at 2022 and a look at what’s to come this year during the 2023 Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, California.

Aimbridge Accelerates recaps the events of 2022, including:

The conversion to six vertical and geographically focused operating divisions intended to refocus industry expertise and deploy resources to better serve owners.

Evolution of the leadership team highlighted by securing industry talents Mark Tamis, president, global operations; Allison Reid, chief global growth officer; and Mark Chloupek, chief legal officer.

Continued growth of the Aimbridge team, with an active headcount of more than 55,500 and expanding, with training opportunities and $320,000 distributed to associates in need throughout 2022 through the company’s 501(c)(3) charitable arm Aimbridge Aid.

Aimbridge’s portfolio includes more than 1,500 properties (inclusive of pipeline) in all 50 U.S. states and over 20 countries.

“The result of launching our new divisional structure in 2022 was a game changer across our entire company, with far-reaching impacts across all business divisions, departments, and geographies, and elevating our owner experience leading to increased satisfaction and powerful results,” Tamis said. “Our focus for 2023 includes identifying ways we can inspire our people and create an elevated level of flexibility within the industry, which we know is going to make Aimbridge the hospitality employer of choice throughout the United States and around the world.”

In 2023, Aimbridge is set to grow through:

Implementation of its global growth plan, led by a restructured business development group. The structure of this group, formalized in January 2023, aligns with the six operating divisions and enables an understanding of markets, brands, brokers, owners, and performance.

The five business development leaders overseeing dedicated groups and reporting to Allison Reid are: Dan Thorman, senior vice president, development (East, Evolution Lifestyle, and Aimbridge Full-Service Divisions); Kathleen Hollis, senior vice president, development (West, Evolution Lifestyle, and Aimbridge Full-Service Divisions); Adrienne Jubb, senior vice president, development (West, Select Service Enhanced, and Select Service Divisions); Justin Magazine, senior vice president, development (East, Select Service Enhanced, and Select Service Divisions); and Kevin Dingle, senior vice president, development (Central, Select Service Enhanced, and Select Service Divisions).

The acquisition and retention of talent, with more than 500,000 individuals within its community as prospective hires, timelines for filling roles, and other employee-centric programs, including the introduction of a gig work and staff sharing program, expanding availability for shifts across hotels to give team members a choice in when and where they work.

Practices for guest experiences and enterprise operations, committing to identifying, testing, and implementing new technologies. Current pilot programs in the Aimbridge system are: ‘New to Hospitality’ point of sale system; Grab and Go Market point of sales system; digital tipping solution; self-serve kiosk; mobile F&B ordering platform; and ancillary revenue upsell platform.

“The vertical structure we are committing to in all levels of Aimbridge is advantageous for owners, and we are able to deliver results and value in a way that exceeds expectations and sets Aimbridge apart within our industry,” Reid said. “The changed structure of our development team means better allocation of resources and more dedicated attention on the details that will move the needle in meaningful ways.”