BOISE, Idaho—Eric Danziger announced Braintree Hospitality will be rebranded as Resolute Road Hospitality and expand into national third-party management services. Resolute Road Hospitality’s current portfolio encompasses 15 properties totaling 1,732 guestrooms with a robust growth pipeline.

“What makes us different at Resolute Road Hospitality is our commitment to the owner. We offer the focus, attention, accessibility, and transparency that owners are entitled to but so often forego. The industry has changed dramatically in recent years, and owners are faced with countless challenges from labor constraints, erratic supply chains, and ever-evolving consumer demands,” said Eric Danziger, CEO, Resolute Road Hospitality. “The team at Resolute Road has decades of experience and a truly unparalleled understanding of on-property operations that allow us to consistently outperform our competition.”

The leadership team led by Danziger also includes Gary Horton, president; Daniel Pinheiro, chief business development officer; Kristen Knapp, chief investment officer; and Aimee Tylor, director of operations. Kevin O’Neil and Richard Sprecher recently joined the team as vice presidents of business development to expand the existing pipeline.

“Resolute Road’s detailed hands-on approach to all facets of hotel operations enables the team to maximize top-line performance while uncovering expense-saving opportunities for both full-service and limited-service assets,” said Pinheiro. “Our ‘think like an owner’ mentality to hotel management makes us a true partner to our clients, allowing us to execute on their objectives while maximizing cash flow and, in turn, asset value.”

Resolute Road Hospitality will offer owners services that are tailored to their needs, including asset management, revenue management, operations, acquisition and disposition advisory, human resources, and other corporate services. Leaning on its relationships with brands and vendors, Resolute Road operates a client’s hotel as its own.