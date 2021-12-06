Dreamscape Companies Acquires The Saint Hotel Charleston

NEW YORK—Dreamscape Companies, founded by Eric Birnbaum, announces its acquisition of The Saint Hotel Charleston, a boutique hotel in the French Quarter of Downtown Charleston. The purchase of The Saint Hotel Charleston comes on the heels of several recent acquisitions in regional markets and hits the company’s target goal of $1 billion in acquisition over the next 24 months. This acquisition is Dreamscape’s first point of entry into Charleston, a market that has continued to expand and garner attention.

Aimbridge Hospitality will oversee and manage operations at The Saint Hotel Charleston. With tourism resuming and Charleston’s popularity continuing to increase, Aimbridge, a global hospitality management company, is working with the hotel’s staff to ensure a seamless opening experience.

Eric Birnbaum, founder and CEO of Dreamscape Companies, said that “2021 has been a big year for Dreamscape and it continues with the acquisition of The Saint Hotel Charleston. While we have penetrated several major regional markets in the past several months, Charleston is particularly significant as it is a deeply magnetic city that has continually flourished over the years. Tourism continues to thrive here, and we couldn’t be more excited to become a part of this beloved city as well as develop a presence in one of its most lively neighborhoods.”

“This transaction is another example of our ability to acquire off-market properties given our strong industry relationships,” said Scott Broder, president of Dreamscape Hospitality. “Charleston is one of the top lodging markets in the country and we plan on being very active in the Charleston community.”

The French Quarter is a favorite among locals and tourists alike for its streets, restaurants, and energy. The Saint Hotel Charleston is at the center of this historic district and its design offers a combination of both romance and adventure. The 45-room establishment is nearby live music and Lowcountry fare with High Cotton restaurant and Slightly North of Broad eatery located next door. The property will also have a 1,350 square foot penthouse suite inclusive of an outdoor terrace.

In addition to restaurants, guests at The Saint Hotel Charleston are also steps from shopping, galleries, and parks. The hotel’s proximity to Downtown, as well as the riverfront and Market and King Streets, has walkability of the location. Guests can enjoy other hallmarks of the Charleston peninsula, including its waterways and facades on the 90 miles of coastline.