DoubleTree by Hilton Pittsburgh–Meadow Lands Completes Renovation

WASHINGTON, Pa.—Integrated Capital, a Los Angeles-based, private real estate advisory and investment firm, recently announced the completion of a multi-million-dollar renovation of the 140-room DoubleTree by Hilton Pittsburgh–Meadow Lands. The hotel is operated by Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), a private hotel investment, ownership, and management company, on behalf of Integrated Capital.

“Though construction materials are much harder to come by during the pandemic, we were able to complete this hotel refresh on-time and on-budget,” said Kenneth Fearn, managing partner, Integrated Capital. “The newly renovated hotel is better positioned to attract business and leisure guests who are ready to resume travel in a cautious manner. In addition to multiple guestroom enhancements, we also have implemented HVMG’s new Trust & Preparedness initiative, a comprehensive guest and associate safety and sanitation program designed specifically to create a welcoming and secure environment.”

The refurbishment focused on guestrooms and hallways. All rooms received new soft goods, including bedding, bed upgrades from double-double to queen-queen, and new televisions. Additional improvements include the hotel’s WiFi infrastructure, exterior painting, and lighting upgrades.

“With the completion of the upgrades, the hotel has achieved ‘like-new’ status, now exceeding what the marketplace has had to offer in terms of guestrooms and amenities,” said Robert Cole, president and CEO, HVMG. “We continue to take great steps to not only improve the hotel physically but to ensure that guests can feel assured of the level of cleanliness throughout the property and in their rooms. We are confident the hotel quickly will become a market leader.”

Located at 340 Racetrack Road just off I-79, the six-story DoubleTree by Hilton Pittsburgh–Meadow Lands is adjacent to the Meadows Racetrack & Casino and less than a mile from Tanger Outlets, both of which are accessible by the hotel’s complimentary shuttle service. The property includes an outdoor pool, 24/7 fitness center, approximately 13,000 square feet of meeting space, and dining establishments: Maxwell’s Lounge, offering appetizers and drinks, and Maxwell’s Restaurant, serving steaks, pasta, and seafood.

