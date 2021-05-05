Dimension Development Updates Meeting Offerings With Meet Hybrid

NATCHITOCHES, La. – With the vast majority of event professionals believing that hybrid events will become the new normal, combining the best of digital and live experiences, sales and marketing leaders at Dimension Development have introduced Meet Hybrid, re-imagined meeting offerings for its entire portfolio of full-service and select-service hotels.

“People will always have a need to gather to collaborate, celebrate, educate, and motivate, and the past year has taught us that technology allowing for virtual attendance is a meaningful additive that enhances in-person meetings, events, and conventions,” said MaryGrace McCaffrey, executive vice president, sales and marketing for Dimension Development. “We are using the best technology available to support both digital and in-person experiences.”

Dimension’s Meet Hybrid model mixes the digital experience with in-person meetings and includes:

Preferred provider arrangements with Encore and Royal Productions.

Ample bandwidth to support the latest technology demands.

An educated sales team.

Meet Hybrid complements Dimension’s previously launched Meet with Care initiative, which established company-wide protocols for cleaning, sanitation, individually wrapped and presented meals, and socially distant room set-ups that together exceed brand and industry recommendations. The combined offerings provide meeting planners with a full spectrum of safe, creative, and up-to-the-minute virtual meeting experiences at each hotel.

“We collaborated with our technical support providers at Encore and Royal Productions to make sure that every hotel in our portfolio has the means and know-how to meet the evolving needs of our meeting planners,” McCaffrey added. “Our owners were pleased to see that we were adapting to the changing realities of the meeting business and leading the way of the future.”

“Major corporations have had experience incorporating virtual meeting features,” McCaffrey observed. “COVID drove the new demand for this technology to small to mid-size meetings and events, and industry experts forecast that it won’t be long before 100 percent of meetings include some virtual aspect. By equipping all our properties with Meet Hybrid, we’re democratizing hybrid events and offering an important lifeline so that everyone can feel connected.”