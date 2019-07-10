LAS VEGAS — CAI Investments recently broke ground on the future site of Las Vegas’ first Delta Hotels by Marriott, located at 3883 West Flamingo Road. The high-end, 24-floor hotel will offer tourists and convention guests a full-service, functional experience through approximately 10,000 square feet of meeting space and 1,600 square feet of retail space, along with amenities including a rooftop pool, fitness center, covered parking, lobby dining bar, and coffee bar.

Neighboring the Harmon overpass, the zero-lot-line property will provide guests access to the Las Vegas Strip and primary convention centers.

Projected to open in the fourth quarter of 2021, Delta Hotels by Marriott is the final phase of CAI Investments’ 8.6-acre multi-purpose development, which began in 2017. The multi-million-dollar project also includes 27,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space with confirmed tenants including Walgreens, Del Taco, Denny’s, Wahoo’s Fish Tacos, and Chick-Fil-A.

On June 26, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, CAI Investments Founder Christopher Beavor, and executives from Marriott International and Crescent Hotels & Resorts gathered for a ceremonial shovel dig to mark the property’s groundbreaking.

Delta Hotels by Marriott recently opened the brand’s first new-build hotel in North America—the Delta Hotels Dallas Allen & Watters Creek Convention Center in Allen, Texas—with plans for further expansion.

