LONDON—IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) is marking its 100th Hotel Indigo property opening by launching a shoppable hotel room that allows anyone to buy direct from artists and craftspeople from around the world on social media. The “Shop the Neighbourhood” program shines a spotlight on the local stories that inspire the designs of each property.

Shop the Neighbourhood features hand-selected items from curated artisans and local makers, including celebrity milliner Gladys Tamez (Hotel Indigo Los Angeles-Downtown), Trabi Safari (Hotel Indigo Berlin-East Side Gallery), Hilary Grant (Hotel Indigo Dundee), Les-Ottomans Home Design (Hotel Indigo Venice Sant’Elena), street artist Lee Quiñones (Hotel Indigo Lower East Side New York), and Muzen radio (Hotel Indigo Hotel Indigo0-Bangkok Wireless Road).

Advertisement

“We are excited to bring together the best of local design and for the first time ever, give consumers the chance to take a little piece of our incredible neighborhoods home with them. It’s been such an adventure working with the local artisans to bring this concept to life,” said Jason Moskal, the brand’s vice president of global marketing.

“Each of the 100 or so hotels in the Hotel Indigo portfolio is completely different,” added Henry Reeve, IHG’s director of interior design in Europe. “We work tirelessly with local businesses and artisans to ensure that the heart and soul of each Hotel Indigo truly represent the neighborhood in which it resides. The stories behind each of our hotels are fascinating. Whether it’s the Grand Theft Auto cheat codes painted on the dado rails in our Dundee Hotel, or the miniature Trabant cars found in or 100th hotel in Berlin, each Hotel Indigo offers a taste of the neighborhood the moment you step inside.”

Want more stories like this?

Subscribe for daily updates