Muskegon, MI – Parkland Properties of Michigan announced the rebranding and reopening of the 200-room Delta Hotels by Marriott Muskegon Downtown, which recently completed an $8 million renovation of all rooms and public spaces. The rejuvenated property will deliver an upscale choice to business and leisure travelers in Muskegon and will be connected to the new $19 million Muskegon Convention Center with 21,000 square feet of flexible meeting space coming in Spring 2020. Parkland Properties also owns and manages the adjacent 140-room Shoreline Inn & Conference Center.

The eight-story Delta Hotels by Marriott Muskegon Downtown is located at 939 Third Street and offers an indoor heated swimming pool and whirlpool spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, complimentary WiFi, a Starbucks, and on-site market. The full-service hotel also has 10 meeting rooms with a combined 10,000 square feet of functional space to accommodate 500 people and an on-site, 200 seat bar/restaurant, which beginning this winter will offer fine dining downtown.

The hotel is the largest in Muskegon, is situated within the city’s central hub, and is within walking distance to numerous shopping, dining, and entertainment options, as well as many local businesses. The Delta Hotels by Marriott Muskegon Downtown offers guests convenient access to the Muskegon Museum of Art, Pere Marquette Beach, the Frauenthal Center for Performing Arts, Lake Michigan, Michigan’s Adventure, and L.C. Walker Arena.

“The Delta by Marriott brand is becoming a favorite for experienced travelers,” said Jon Rooks, owner of Parkland Properties. “We are excited about the rebranding and enhancements we have made to the property, and look forward to offering our guests a more enjoyable and seamless experience.”

The Delta Hotels by Marriott Muskegon Downtown guest rooms and suites feature spacious floor plans with comfortable beds, bedding and towels, upgraded showers, bath amenities, and designated workspaces. Each room also provides a large-screen HDTV with an interactive guide and streaming capabilities for Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Pandora, and Crackle.