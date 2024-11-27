Delta Hotels by Marriott West Palm Beach Opens

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida—Driftwood Hospitality Management (DHM) celebrated the opening of the Delta Hotels by Marriott West Palm Beach. The property is tailored toward the region’s hospitality offerings and West Palm Beach’s tourism and economic sectors. The opening celebration included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with remarks from DHM’s Chief Operating Officer Bryan Postema, Activate Hospitality Principal Sagar Desai, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James, and Milton Segarra, CEO of the Palm Beaches Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

“We are excited to introduce the West Palm Beach community to Delta Hotels by Marriott,” said David Buddemeyer, founder and president, Driftwood Hospitality Management. “This project reflects our commitment to investing in the local economy and enhancing the city’s hospitality landscape. We look forward to welcoming visitors and providing an exceptional guest experience in this beautifully transformed building.”

Formerly known as a Holiday Inn, the new Delta Hotels brings aesthetic, culinary, and structural upgrades throughout the property. New onsite dining includes The Dive Bar, a restaurant named for Florida’s status as a destination for offshore diving. Offering a selection of cocktails and beverages with a Florida Fusion menu, the hotel serves as a point for locals and guests to convene and enjoy local fare within proximity to multiple entertainment and retail districts in West Palm Beach, as well as a 10-minute drive to the Town of Palm Beach.

For business travelers, the Delta by Marriott West Palm Beach also features more than 8,200 square feet of meeting space across 10 event rooms equipped with advanced audiovisual capabilities, as well as a hand-on events team to facilitate successful gatherings.

Advertisement

The Delta by Marriott West Palm Beach is located near multiple transit routes and local destinations. The property is situated less than five minutes from Palm Beach International Airport and minutes from Interstate 95, offering access across South Florida.